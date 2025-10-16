There is no overrated food spot in Hyderabad: Aditi Rao Hydari

Born into the distinguished Hydari and Wanaparthy royal families, actress Aditi Rao Hydari’s deep connection with Hyderabad is well-known. Although she has lived in different cities, her Hyderabadi roots remain a defining part of who she is, which is often reflected in her love for its culture, warmth, and, above all, its food.

In a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Aditi got candid about her favourite food and food spots in Hyderabad. From iconic local favourites to hidden gems, her picks have got many Hyderabadis nodding in agreement as they beautifully sum up what makes the city’s food scene so loved.

What Aditi thinks about Hyderabad’s food scene

When it comes to food, Aditi Rao Hydari believes Hyderabad gets everything right.

“There is no overrated spot in Hyderabad. Hyderabad is great and everything is amazing,” she said in her interview. This has gotten her applause as it’s a sentiment many Hyderabadis share. After all, the city’s culinary reputation rests on its authenticity, warmth, and timeless flavours.

Haleem to hidden bakeries: Aditi’s Hyderabadi favourites

When asked about her favourite food, Aditi’s answer was instant: Haleem. A Hyderabadi staple especially loved during Ramadan, Haleem clearly holds a special place in her heart as she says, “It is made with a lot of love and a hell lot of ghee”.

Talking about South Indian cuisine, Aditi mentioned Naani’s, known for its hearty South Indian thali, along with Spicy Venue and Telangana Spice Kitchen, all crowd favourites in Hyderabad. “I can go on and on and on,” she says, listing her go-to spots for comfort food.

For Asian cuisine, her pick was Mekong, the award-winning restaurant at Begumpet’s Marigold Hotel, loved for its elegant pan-Asian flavours.

But perhaps the most charming mention was her “underrated spot”- Banjara Hills’ Mountain Bakery, a place her nani used to take her to. “They have the world’s greatest chicken sandwiches and the most amazing lukhmis.”

When it comes to desserts, Aditi’s picks were pure Hyderabadi classics- Double ka meetha, Qubani ka meetha, and Paper Sweet.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s favourites show just how vibrant Hyderabad’s food scene is. As she summed up perfectly, “All Hyderabadis know about their food. They all are foodies.”