These 2 contestants are final TOP 2 finalists of Bigg Boss 18

Mumbai: With just a day to go until the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18, fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of this season’s winner. The star-studded finale is set to take place on January 19, and social media is abuzz with predictions about the top 2 finalists.

Bigg Boss 18 Top 2 and winner

Two of the most reliable Bigg Boss fan pages, The Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak, have made their final predictions, both pointing to the same top 2 contenders:

Vivian Dsena

Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena are set to be the TOP-2 of Bigg Boss 18. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 17, 2025

Both pages, known for their accurate predictions in previous seasons, have created a strong buzz among fans with this declaration. According to their analysis, the winner is likely to be one of these two fan-favorite contestants.

For the second runner-up position, the spotlight falls on Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang. One of them is expected to claim the third spot on the finale leaderboard.

Will these predictions come true once again, or will there be a surprising twist in the finale? Let’s wait and see.