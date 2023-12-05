These areas in Hyderabad witness traffic congestion due to rainfall

Traffic movement may continue to be slow in Hyderabad.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th December 2023 1:28 pm IST
Hyderabad: Some areas of Hyderabad are experiencing slow-moving traffic due to rainfall and heavy congestion. Traffic police are working to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

On its official handle, traffic police reported slow vehicle movement from Mehdipatnam, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Masab Tank, Mahaveer Hospital, PTI, Ayodhya junction, Shadan College towards Khairtabad X roads.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that the city is likely to receive rainfall today due to Cyclone Michaung, which has disrupted normal life in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Considering the expected further rainfall, traffic movement may continue to be slow in Hyderabad.

