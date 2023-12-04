IMD issues red alert as Telangana may receive heavy rainfall

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Telangana today as the state is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 5 due to Cyclone Michaung.
The weather department has indicated that the state may experience rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm tomorrow.
Earlier, the IMD also forecasted that Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are likely to receive rainfall or thundershowers today and tomorrow.
With the issuance of the red alert, the IMD has urged residents to stay alert and safe.
Currently, Cyclone Michaung is impacting the normal lives of residents in Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and southern Odisha.