Hyderabad airport sees flight disruptions due to cyclone Michaung

Hyderabad is also expected to receive rainfall today due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 4th December 2023 3:33 pm IST
Hyderabad Airport
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport, officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), is experiencing flight disruptions due to Cyclone Michaung.

The Cyclone is currently affecting most parts of Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and southern Odisha.

Flights canceled

The 7:15 am flight from Hyderabad to Chennai was among those affected.

Additionally, two Indigo flights to Chennai and Tirupati departed from the airport but had to return due to challenging weather conditions at their destinations, The Hindu reported.

A flight from Chandigarh to Chennai also landed at RGIA due to adverse weather in Tamil Nadu.

Rainfall likely in Hyderabad today

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is expected to receive rainfall today due to the impact of Cyclone Michaung.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad, the city may experience rainfall or thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds today and tomorrow.

Although the weather in Hyderabad itself is not causing disruptions at the airport, cancellations are attributed to adverse conditions in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

