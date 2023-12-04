Hyderabad likely to receive rainfall today due to Cyclone Michaung

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall in the city today amid the impact of Cyclone Michaung in most parts of Tamil Nadu, southern Andhra Pradesh, and southern Odisha.

According to the weather department, the forecast includes rainfall or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds. Hazy weather is also expected to prevail during the morning hours until December 7.

Hyderabad to experience rainfall tomorrow too due to Cyclone Michaung

Tomorrow too, Hyderabad is likely to witness rainfall or thundershowers along with gusty winds due to Cyclone Michaung.

Meanwhile, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), no rainfall was recorded yesterday in Telangana.

City sees significant deficiency in rainfall since beginning of north east monsoon

Rainfall in the city has shown a significant deficiency since the start of the North East Monsoon on October 1.

Against the normal rainfall of 136.3 mm since October 1, the city has received only 19.9 mm, representing a deviation of 85 percent. The highest deviations are observed in Tirumalgiri and Maredpally, with 94 and 92 percent, respectively.

It remains to be seen whether, in the upcoming days, rainfall will compensate for the significant deficiency in downpours in Hyderabad.