Hyderabad constituencies that record highest, lowest margins

Hyderabad: Among the 15 assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district, the highest and lowest margins were observed in Old City. The highest and lowest margins are 81660 and 878 respectively.

These margins were recorded in constituencies where candidates of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) emerged victorious.

Highest margin in Hyderabad was recorded in Chandrayangutta constituency

The highest margin in Hyderabad constituencies was recorded in the Chandrayangutta where Akbaruddin Owaisi secured 99,776 votes and won by 81,660 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Muppi Seetharam Reddy, garnered 18,116 votes from the same constituency.

Akbaruddin Owaisi secured victory for the sixth time from this constituency. He first contested the seat in 1999.

Lowest margin

Moving on to the lowest margin among Hyderabad assembly constituencies, it was recorded in the Yakutpura where AIMIM candidate Jaffar Hussain secured 46,153 votes, winning with a slim margin of 878 votes.

Amjed Ullah Khan secured 45,275 votes from the same constituency. The constituency witnessed a closely contested battle, with both candidates remaining hopeful until the final round of counting.

Out of the 15 constituencies in Hyderabad district, AIMIM secured seven seats, BRS secured seven seats, and BJP bagged one seat.