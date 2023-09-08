These popular sites will reopen at the end of summer in Dubai

Dubai, known for its skyscrapers and ultra-luxury, is no longer just a winter destination as it has recently bagged sixth position in most popular summer destinations in the latest global rankings.

From the local markets to the city’s cultural heritage and from thrilling adventures to breathtaking views, Dubai has something to offer for everyone. In this article, we have curated a list of the five best destinations that are going to reopen at the end of this summer.

Global Village

This year, Dubai’s Global Village will open one week early. The multicultural family destination will be open for Season 28 on October 18.

The decision was made in response to “overwhelming demand” and to provide everyone with a longer window of opportunity to enjoy a more magnificent environment.

The family theme park will be open for 194 days and will close on April 28, 2024. Global Village wants to give visitors a longer period of exhilarating entertainment, cultural diversity, and unparalleled attractions by opening a few days earlier for Season 28.

Photo: M. Sajjad

Dubai Garden Glow

On September 15, 2023, the Dubai Garden Glow will return for season 9 with fresh activities and an alluring theme.

The Zabeel Park attraction features hundreds of vibrant lanterns made out of more than 10 million energy-efficient light bulbs that dance and sparkle. You can explore four unique parks that have the biggest illumination garden in the world.

After sunset, the glittering garden comes to life with “Art by Day” and “Glow by Night.” Numerous lights in the form of animals and flowers are displayed as part of the Glowing Safari.

Dinosaur Park, one of the attraction’s most popular areas, features more than 100 animatronic dinosaurs.

Photo: Gulf Cast/X

Hatta Resorts

Hatta Resorts is preparing to welcome guests once again with its reopening scheduled for September 15.

Hatta Resorts provides the option to reserve trailers, chalets, or even caravans for outdoor adventurers who value a little bit of comfort while on their camping excursions.

The unusual Hatta Resorts Domes, which resemble igloos and offer stunning views of the surrounding terrain, are a great choice for families looking for a novel experience. Just a 90-minute drive from Dubai, a variety of adventurous activities, including ziplining, mountain biking, rock climbing, and paragliding, are available to both locals and tourists.

Photo: @Ponkistan/X

Miracle Garden

The chill in the air acts as a gentle reminder that winter is soon to arrive. But it also heralds the return of Dubai Miracle Garden, bringing with it yet another exciting occasion.

As the summer heat fades and the fall weather arrives, The ‘Miracle Garden’ gets ready to reopen. Around the end of October or the beginning of November, this flowery heaven usually reopens its doors to welcome back tourists.

Due to its magnificent arrangements and enormous, vibrant displays, this paradise is one of the most Instagrammable locations for visitors to Dubai throughout the winter.

The attraction has already sent eager visitors into a tizzy with a teaser of what to expect in season 12.

Dubai Safari

Soon, visitors will be able to enter Dubai Safari Park, which is home to 3,000 animals, including lions, tigers, and gazelles, as well as other primates, reptiles, and birds.

Although the park has not yet revealed the dates for its reopening, curious locals have already asked about this popular attraction. The new season’s tickets have not yet gone on sale, but they will later this year.

A day pass costs 50 Dirham, while minors between the ages of three and twelve can enter for Dh20. Young children under three are admitted for free.

The location offers a wide range of additional activities, such as train-based safari tours.