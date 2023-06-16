Dubai ranks top 10 prettiest cities for summer destinations

In the sixth rank, the  Condé Nast Traveller suggested to visitors the Emirate's amazing sea breeze of Jumeirah Beach, the beautiful Islamic architecture of the Jumeirah Mosque, and several other sorts of outdoor leisure.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 16th June 2023 10:01 pm IST
Dubai ranked 3rd-prominent city globally, beats Paris, Newyork
Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Dubai, known for its skyscrapers and ultra-luxury, is no longer just a winter destination as it has bagged sixth position in most popular summer destinations in the latest global rankings.

Condé Nast Traveller magazine has ranked Dubai as the prettiest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and among the top 10 across the world.

The Emirate witnessed 6.02 million visitors between January and April this year, which is an 18 percent increase compared to last year.

MS Education Academy

London, Paris, Berlin, Chicago, Seattle, Dubai, Sydney, New York, Miami and Melbourne followed the Emirate.

The magazine suggested its readers experience the amazing sea breeze of Jumeirah Beach, the beautiful Islamic architecture of the Jumeirah Mosque, and several other outdoor leisure.

Also Read
Dubai to host first-ever GameExpo Summit

According to a study by Travelbag, Dubai is recommended as the perfect place to visit during the summer for those who just ‘can’t get enough of the heat.’

“For a delightful experience, soak into the Palm Jumeirah Beach set along the Arabian Gulf with powdery sand and breathtaking buildings lining the shore,” the Travelbag said in its study.

Mentioning Dubai hotels such as the Burj Khalifa as an “incredible feat”, the study stated, “Head up 160 storeys to the observation deck of the Burj Khalifa for incredible views across the emirate and take in some culture at the Jumeirah Mosque to get a sense of Islamic architecture.”

The study analysed the data behind Instagram and TikTok hashtags for over 100 cities revealing locations that offer the most stunning photos for summer social media posts.

India remains a popular destination followed by Russia, The United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Germany, The United States, Israel, China, and Iran.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 16th June 2023 10:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button