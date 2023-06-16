Dubai ranks top 10 prettiest cities for summer destinations

Abu Dhabi: Dubai, known for its skyscrapers and ultra-luxury, is no longer just a winter destination as it has bagged sixth position in most popular summer destinations in the latest global rankings.

Condé Nast Traveller magazine has ranked Dubai as the prettiest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and among the top 10 across the world.

The Emirate witnessed 6.02 million visitors between January and April this year, which is an 18 percent increase compared to last year.

London, Paris, Berlin, Chicago, Seattle, Dubai, Sydney, New York, Miami and Melbourne followed the Emirate.

The magazine suggested its readers experience the amazing sea breeze of Jumeirah Beach, the beautiful Islamic architecture of the Jumeirah Mosque, and several other outdoor leisure.

According to a study by Travelbag, Dubai is recommended as the perfect place to visit during the summer for those who just ‘can’t get enough of the heat.’

“For a delightful experience, soak into the Palm Jumeirah Beach set along the Arabian Gulf with powdery sand and breathtaking buildings lining the shore,” the Travelbag said in its study.

Mentioning Dubai hotels such as the Burj Khalifa as an “incredible feat”, the study stated, “Head up 160 storeys to the observation deck of the Burj Khalifa for incredible views across the emirate and take in some culture at the Jumeirah Mosque to get a sense of Islamic architecture.”

The study analysed the data behind Instagram and TikTok hashtags for over 100 cities revealing locations that offer the most stunning photos for summer social media posts.

India remains a popular destination followed by Russia, The United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Germany, The United States, Israel, China, and Iran.