These schools in Hyderabad to remain closed on August 29, 30

Hyderabad: The School Education Department has declared a two-day holiday on August 29 and 30 for schools in Hyderabad that have been selected as centers for the TSPSC Group-II examination.

The Director of School Education, A Sri Devasena, has issued directives to the district educational officers regarding this matter.

On August 29 and 30, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct an examination to fill Group-II posts.

For the examination aimed at filling 783 posts, a total of 5,51,943 candidates have applied.