These schools in Hyderabad to remain closed on August 29, 30

Directives have been issued to the district educational officers

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 9th August 2023 4:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: NTR Gardens disallows 'bag' entry; charge Rs 20 extra
School bags-IANS

Hyderabad: The School Education Department has declared a two-day holiday on August 29 and 30 for schools in Hyderabad that have been selected as centers for the TSPSC Group-II examination.

BookMyMBBS

The Director of School Education, A Sri Devasena, has issued directives to the district educational officers regarding this matter.

On August 29 and 30, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will conduct an examination to fill Group-II posts.

MS Education Academy

For the examination aimed at filling 783 posts, a total of 5,51,943 candidates have applied.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 9th August 2023 4:22 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button