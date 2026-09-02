‘They turned a wedding into a funeral’: Iran after US strike

Iran’s embassy in India said a US strike had “turned a wedding into a funeral”, after Iranian authorities reported that an attack near the southern city of Sirik killed five people and injured dozens.

In a post on X on Wednesday, September 2, the embassy described a scene of devastation, saying flowers from the celebration had fallen to the ground and the bride’s white dress had been stained with blood.

Also Read Iran begins ‘regretful’ response after US strikes kill 5 at wedding

“They turned a wedding into a funeral,” the post said, adding that Iran would neither forget the incident nor leave it unanswered.

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Iranian authorities said the strike hit a home in Kuhestak, in Sirik county of Hormozgan province, where a wedding was taking place. The Iranian Red Crescent reported five deaths and 68 injuries, with many of those wounded said to be children.

They turned a wedding into a funeral.

The flowers of love fell to the ground,

our bride’s white dress was stained with blood,

and they turned our laughter into tears and sorrow.

But this blood and this grief will never be forgotten.

We will never forget this crime, nor will we… pic.twitter.com/p8U6xxjwin — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) September 2, 2026

A viral video circulating on social media purportedly shows the aftermath of the strike, with extensive damage to buildings and debris scattered across the site. The footage emerged as Iranian authorities reported civilian casualties, including children, in the attack.

Footage shows aftermath of US strikes on wedding party in the Iranian city of Kouhestak



Follow: https://t.co/RuQCIFWYoj pic.twitter.com/fdhboGJ4HH — PressTV Extra (@PresstvExtra) September 2, 2026

Taking to X, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said more than 50 men, women and children were killed or wounded in the attack. Earlier, the Iranian Red Crescent said five people had been killed and 68 injured, with many of the wounded reported to be children.

Baghaei described the strike as part of what he called a wider “chain of atrocities” against Iran, linking it to earlier attacks in Minab, Lamerd, Qeshm and other areas.

He said attempts to justify attacks on military targets should not obscure civilian casualties, warning against what he described as the “normalisation of bombing” and the treatment of silence as legitimacy.

“Iran will respond to these savage crimes with firmness,” Baghaei said, while criticising governments and international organisations that remained silent or sought to justify such attacks.

The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete: a residential home in Kuhestak, #Sirik, was brutally attacked tonight while families were celebrating a wedding. More than 50 innocent men, women and children were martyred or wounded.



This… — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) September 1, 2026

The reported civilian casualties came amid a continuing military escalation between the United States and Iran. US Central Command said its forces had carried out strikes against military sites belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Tuesday evening, September 1.

Explosions were reported in several locations, including Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, Chabahar, Konarak, Sirik and Minab, while Iranian state television also reported a strike on Jiroft Airport in Kerman province.

US President Donald Trump said American forces were conducting attacks near the Strait of Hormuz in response to what he described as an Iranian attempt to lay naval mines in the strategic waterway. He warned of harsher action if Iran retaliated.