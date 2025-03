Hyderabad: A man suspected of attempting theft died after falling from a first-floor window of a building in Nampally on Sunday night, March 23.

According to reports, the unidentified man had allegedly entered a building behind Gandhi Bhavan, where construction workers were staying. Around midnight, the occupants saw him rushing toward a window, but before they could intervene, he slipped and fell.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death.

Further investigation is ongoing.