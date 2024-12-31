Hyderabad woman dies after repeatedly hit with stone by husband

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old woman was killed after her husband hit her with a stone during a heated argument in Pratap Singaram village of Ghatkesar region.

The incident occurred on Monday, December 30. The victim has been identified as Niharika. She was married to Srikar Reddy alias Shekhar and has two children with him.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Medipally station house officer (SHO) Govinda Reddy said that the couple would frequently argue over trivial issues. Recently, the argument was based on a house gifted to Niharika by her parents.

It is suspected that after one such argument, Shekhar beat Niharika to death with a stone, the SHO said.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 and the investigation is underway.

Crime in Hyderabad rose to 41 per cent in 2024

Hyderabad witnessed a 41.04 per cent increase in crime in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to the Hyderabad police annual report that was released at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) on December 22.

Crimes against women in Hyderabad increased by 2.39 per cent rising from 2,424 cases in 2023 to 2,482 in 2024.

While Hyderabad saw an increase in certain crimes in 2024 compared to the previous year, it ranks as the second safest city in India following Chennai. Other cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Delhi occupy the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions respectively.