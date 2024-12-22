Hyderabad: The food safety violations are not limited to Hyderabad as in a shocking incident that allegedly took place in a restaurant in Ghatkesar, a blade was found in the biryani served by the eatery.

It was found by a local resident, Bingi Ailaiah, who was dining with friends.

Telangana restaurant management downplays incident

After finding the blade in the biryani, Bingi Ailaiah and his friends contacted the management with a complaint.

Instead of taking action against those responsible for the incident, the Telangana restaurant management downplayed the incident. It was claimed that it was merely an accident.

Following the incident, Ailaiah decided to take action by filing a complaint at the local police station.

Incident took place amid food safety violations in Hyderabad restaurants

The incident took place at a time when many food safety violations are surfacing in the restaurants in Hyderabad.

బిర్యానీలో బ్లేడు



ఘట్‌కేసర్‌లోని ఆదర్శ్ బార్& రెస్టారెంట్‌లో ఘటన



బీబీనగర్ మండలం మక్త అనంతారం గ్రామానికి చెందిన బింగి ఐలయ్య, అతని ఫ్రెండ్స్‌కి బిర్యానీ తింటుండగా కనిపించిన బ్లేడు



Recently, customers have found everything from cigarette butts to bugs in their meals.

Though the task force teams of the food safety department of Telangana are conducting raids on restaurants in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, hygiene issues are being detected at various eateries.