Thief involved in 107 robberies in Hyderabad arrested by police

Hyderabad: A thief who was involved in as many as 107 robbery cases across several police station limits in the city was arrested by the Karkhana police. Gold and silver ornaments were recovered from his possession after his arrest.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Avez Ahmed, alias Ahmed, 42, a native of Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad. He is involved in multiple cases under the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates. He was also earlier kept in preventive detention twice, in 2016 and 2021, said a press release.

According to the police, the accused Ahmed identified houses, broke into them by breaking the locks and would steak from those places. He was arrested following an investigation into a theft that occurred in a house under the Khakhana police station limits on October 7.

Upon questioning, the accused confessed his involvement in recent theft cases, including robberies that occurred in various houses in Hyderabad, including MSAT Residency of Kondapur (Cyberabad police) on September 26, and at Salargunj Colony of Tolichowki on October 3, which were done by him and his accomplice, who has been identified as Salam Bin Ali Timimi. Efforts are underway to arrest him.

Another theft that led to his arrest was caught on CCTV footage, and left technical evidence, which helped to identify and arrest Ahmed.

The Hyderabad police urges citizens to keep their houses safe by staying alert, as isolated and locked houses are vulnerable to theft. The police has advised to keep the lights on while leaving the home locked, to prevent identification during absence, and give thieves the impression that someone is at home.

The Police has also urged citizens to install CCTV cameras in the perimeter of houses.