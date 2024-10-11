Hyderabad: Priest booked for animal cruelty in Ghatkesar after videos surface

Hyderabad: The priest of Aghori Kali temple, Ghatkesar, Hyderabad has been booked for performing animal cruelty for sacrificing during the Navratri festivities, on Thursday, October 10.

The accused priest, identified as Gantepaka Narasimha, alias ‘Aghori Guru Raja Swami’, who owns a popular Instagram channel in his name, posted videos of a beheaded animal, seemingly a goat, and offering its blood to the idol of a Hindu goddess, which went viral.

An animal welfare activist, Goutham, filed a complaint with the police following which the priest was booked under sections 325 BNS (for killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) and 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. An investigation is underway.

According to the AP Animals and Birds Sacrifice Prohibition Act of 1950, the sacrifice of animals for religious purposes is strictly prohibited.