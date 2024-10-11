Hyderabad: Priest booked for animal cruelty in Ghatkesar after videos surface

Ghatkesar police have registered the case under sections 325 BNS & Section 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 11th October 2024 3:52 pm IST
Hyderabad Priest booked for animal cruelty in Ghatkesar
Priest booked for animal cruelty in Ghatkesar

Hyderabad: The priest of Aghori Kali temple, Ghatkesar, Hyderabad has been booked for performing animal cruelty for sacrificing during the Navratri festivities, on Thursday, October 10.

The accused priest, identified as Gantepaka Narasimha, alias ‘Aghori Guru Raja Swami’, who owns a popular Instagram channel in his name, posted videos of a beheaded animal, seemingly a goat, and offering its blood to the idol of a Hindu goddess, which went viral.

An animal welfare activist, Goutham, filed a complaint with the police following which the priest was booked under sections 325 BNS (for killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) and 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. An investigation is underway.

Also Read
Durga idol vandalized at Nampally Grounds

According to the AP Animals and Birds Sacrifice Prohibition Act of 1950, the sacrifice of animals for religious purposes is strictly prohibited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Parameswaran Valeri  |   Updated: 11th October 2024 3:52 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button