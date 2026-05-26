Thieves steal cash box after damaging SBI ATM in Telangana

Hyderabad: Unidentified thieves allegedly broke into an State Bank of India (SBI) ATM at Telangana Chowrastha, Mahabubnagar town, during the early hours of Tuesday, May 26, and escaped with the cash box from the machine.

According to reports, the ATM machine was completely damaged in the incident. The exact amount of cash stolen is yet to be determined.

Before carrying out the theft, the offenders reportedly damaged CCTV cameras and other equipment inside the ATM centre to avoid identification.

Locals who noticed the incident immediately informed the police and bank officials.

Police officials said a clues team visited the spot and collected fingerprints and other evidence from the ATM centre.

The fingerprints will be compared with the records of suspects involved in similar ATM theft cases in the past.

Further investigation into the case is underway.