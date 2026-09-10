Think about your family: DGP’s emotional appeal amid cop suicides

Hyderabad: Taking note of the increasing number of suicides by police officials, with online betting emerging as one of the key reasons, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand has appealed to the force to refrain from getting addicted to online betting and other social vices.

In an open letter addressed to the 93,000 Telangana police personnel on Thursday, September 10, which also marks World Suicide Prevention Day, he urged them to share their financial problems with family and seek help from their seniors.

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“In the last four months of my taking charge, I have come across atleast five suicides by members of the Telangana Police force, mostly young and middle-aged constables, which has left their families and small children in great despair. Enquiry has revealed that almost all of them were due to the debt which they had built up after indulging in online betting, for which some had sold their lands, taken loans from their friends and colleagues or from moneylenders at high interest rates. And interestingly, their spouses were not aware of this,” read the letter.

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Anand said that the department will conduct awareness camps and counselling sessions highlighting the dangers of cybercrime, cheating, online betting and drug consumption.

“Every company/batallion and police station will now have a person equipped to spot any distress among police officials. We will also encourage buddy pair formation, making it easier for junior officers to approach their seniors,” the letter read.

“Please care for your families and your children and parents who are totally dependent on you. What will happen to them if you behave like this? Please think deeply,” he said.