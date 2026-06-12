Hyderabad: For years, music lovers across the world have known him simply as Akon. The singer became famous with hit songs like Lonely, Locked Up, and Smack That. However, the internet is now talking about something completely different, his surprisingly long real name.

What Is Akon’s Full Real Name?

Akon’s full birth name is: Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam

The name recently went viral on social media after many fans discovered it for the first time. Several users on TikTok and X were left stunned, with many joking that it sounds more like a paragraph than a name.

Why Does Akon Have Such a Long Name?

The story behind the name is deeply connected to his Senegalese roots and family traditions.

According to Akon, he was born as the second son of the eldest son in his family. Because of this special position, different family members, including grandparents and uncles, were allowed to pass down their names to him.

His father, renowned percussionist Mor Thiam, also wanted his children to create their own identity rather than carry names with fixed meanings. This led to the unique and lengthy name Akon has today.

Interestingly, Akon almost chose “Lulu” as his stage name, inspired by the “Lu Lu Lu” part of his full name.

However, he later decided to use “Akon” for a smart business reason. During the CD era, music stores arranged albums alphabetically. By choosing a name that started with “A,” his albums would appear near the top of music shelves and listings.

Does Akon Use His Full Name?

Not exactly. Akon has revealed that his complete name is too long for many official systems, including passports and airport databases.

To avoid complications while travelling, his passport uses a shortened version with a standard first name, middle name, and surname format.

While fans continue to be fascinated by his name, Akon says there are still parts of its meaning that he plans to reveal in the future.