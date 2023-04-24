Third confirmed female contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback with its thirteenth season. The show, which is known for its thrilling stunts and adventurous challenges, has been a favorite among audiences for many years now. As the excitement for the upcoming season continues to build, the announcement of the third confirmed female contestant has created a buzz among fans.
Anjali Anand Confirms KKK 13
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actress Anjali Anand is the fourth confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khilai 13. Speaking to ETimes, she officially announced her participation in the show and said, “Conquering one’s fears on national television while competing with some of the strongest celebrities is no cakewalk. I don’t get spooked easily, so it will be interesting to see how well I handle challenges on this show.”
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List
Apart from Anjali Anand, other three confirmed contestants of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show are —
- Shiv Thakre
- Anjum Fakih
- Ruhi Chaturvedi
Some of the rumoured contestants are —
- Munawar Faruqui
- Soundarya Sharma
- Anjali Arora
- Archana Gautam
- Sharad Malhotra
Which contestants are you wishing to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below.
Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.