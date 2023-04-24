Third confirmed female contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a comeback with its thirteenth season. The show, which is known for its thrilling stunts and adventurous challenges, has been a favorite among audiences for many years now. As the excitement for the upcoming season continues to build, the announcement of the third confirmed female contestant has created a buzz among fans.

Anjali Anand Confirms KKK 13

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actress Anjali Anand is the fourth confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khilai 13. Speaking to ETimes, she officially announced her participation in the show and said, “Conquering one’s fears on national television while competing with some of the strongest celebrities is no cakewalk. I don’t get spooked easily, so it will be interesting to see how well I handle challenges on this show.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants List

Apart from Anjali Anand, other three confirmed contestants of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show are —

Shiv Thakre

Anjum Fakih

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Some of the rumoured contestants are —

Munawar Faruqui

Soundarya Sharma

Anjali Arora

Archana Gautam

Sharad Malhotra

Which contestants are you wishing to see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.