Third Mini Draw of Siasat Shopping Dhoom 2022 held

Hyderabad: The third Mini-Draw of the Siasat Shopping Dhoom 2022 took place today in the office of the Daily Siasat. 12 prizes were drawn in this mini draw event.

On this occasion, Muhammad Mujeebullah, Manager, Advertising Department, Daily Siasat drew for the first prize and Muhammad Shafiuddin, Haider Textiles, Muhammad Moin, Shama Footwear, Muhammad Abdul Qadir Al Hamid, Bismillah Tours and Travels, Syed Shahzan, Kashish, Sheikh Khawaja, Sipsung Tea, Muhammad Noor, MS Sarees, Muhammad Shariq Hussain, Al-Azam Travels, Datta, Jaju Sarees Extension, Abdul Ghaffar, Montcroft Developers, Hamdan Jabri, Gopal and others participated in the draw.

In the 3rd Mini Draw of Siasat Shopping Dhoom 2022, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Water Purifier, Mixer Grinder, Toaster, Iron, Frying Pan, Hair Dryer, Hair Straightens were drawn.

The lucky winners of this 3rd Mini Draw belong to Paree Suits & Sarees, Subhan Bakery, Status, Muhammad Khan Jewellers, Lipakshi Furniture, Jaju Sarees Extension, Sipsung Tea, South India Shopping Mall, Himmatram Jewellers. Apart from these, a draw was also held for the consolation prizes by the Siasat Daily. The list of prize winners of the third mini draw can be found below. The 4th mini draw of Siasat Shopping Dhoom will be held on Tuesday 31st January 2023 at 4.30 PM.