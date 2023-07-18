Third orbit-raising maneuver of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successful

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th July 2023 4:44 pm IST
ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission
Sriharikota: ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.

“The third orbit-raising maneuver (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bengaluru,” it said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

