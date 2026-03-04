Hyderabad’s mornings have their own special rhythm. As shops begin to open and the streets slowly fill with people heading to work or college, the aroma of steaming breakfast fills the air. Across the city, small tiffin stalls and old eateries serve simple dishes that have become a part of everyday life. Among them, idli remains one of the most comforting morning meals, soft, warm and perfect to start the day.

One such iconic spot is Gopal Idli, a small but well-known breakfast point in Malakunta, Afzalgunj. For more than six decades, this humble eatery has been serving Hyderabadis with the same simple menu and the same memorable taste.

Interestingly, the place is also popularly known as Babaji Idli. It was first started in 1968 by the grandfather of the current owners. What began as a small street-side tiffin point soon became a favourite among locals. Today, the third generation of the family continues to run the stall, proudly keeping the tradition alive.

Unlike many restaurants that offer long menus, Gopal Idli keeps things beautifully simple. The eatery serves only two dishes, button idlis with chutney and upma. Yet these two humble items are enough to draw large crowds every morning.

The star of the menu is the famous button idli, also known as mini idli. These tiny, bite-sized idlis are incredibly soft and fluffy. Served with a flavourful chutney, they are light, comforting and easy to enjoy. Customers often say that the taste has remained the same for decades, a rare achievement in a fast-changing city.

Alongside the idlis, this place also serves upma, a warm and filling dish made from semolina. Upma is not like the usual one but has a watery consistency like you have never eaten before.

Many regulars like to enjoy both together for a satisfying breakfast. One plate is priced at Rs.25 for idli as well as upma.

Despite its small size and simple setup, the stall remains busy every morning. Loyal customers, office-goers and students gather here for a quick plate before starting their day.

After more than 60 years, Gopal Idli continues to prove that great food does not need a long menu. Sometimes, just two simple dishes made with care and tradition are enough to keep a small eatery alive in the hearts of a city.