This actress quit Bollywood, now runs Rs 120 crore business

Hyderabad: She was once seen on screen with Amitabh Bachchan and became a known face in early 2000s cinema. Her films were appreciated, her career was moving forward and bigger offers were coming her way.

But instead of chasing more fame, she walked away from Bollywood.

Today, she is not remembered only as an actress. She is also known for helping build a business with an annual turnover of nearly Rs 120 crore. The actress is Perizaad Zorabian.

Who Is Perizaad Zorabian?

Perizaad Zorabian was a popular face in films like Joggers’ Park, Bollywood Calling, Morning Raga, Mumbai Matineeand Ek Ajnabee. In Ek Ajnabee, she shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

Born into a Mumbai-based Irani Zoroastrian family, Perizaad always had a business dream. Since childhood, she wanted to become an entrepreneur like her father. After completing her studies in India, she moved to New York for her MBA. During her stay there, she also trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

How Perizaad Zorabian Entered Bollywood

Acting was never her original plan. After returning to India, she joined her family business, Zorabian Chicken. But destiny had other plans.

At a family function, she was noticed by a modelling coordinator. Soon, she got her first advertisement for Fair & Lovely. Later, she was cast in Nagesh Kukunoor’s Bollywood Calling opposite Om Puri.

The film brought her attention and more offers followed.

Why Did Perizaad Zorabian Leave Bollywood?

Perizaad married businessman Boman Irani in 2006. After marriage, her priorities changed. She wanted to focus on family, motherhood and a more stable life.

She even turned down films like Black & White opposite Anil Kapoor and Salaam-e-Ishq. Instead of continuing in films, she slowly moved towards her family business.

What Is Perizaad Zorabian Doing Now?

Perizaad returned to Zorabian Chicken when the business was going through a tough phase. She helped improve branding, retail reach and ready-to-cook products.

Today, Zorabian Chicken reportedly employs around 700 people and has an annual turnover of nearly Rs 120 crore.