THIS Bigg Boss 16 contestant is entering Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 next

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fans are in for a delightful surprise as one of the popular contestants from Bigg Boss 16 is all set to make a daring entry into the Rohit Shetty. Abdu Rozik, known for his warm and hearts-winning personality, dropped a hint on social media, hinting at his participation in the adrenaline-fueled reality show.

Abdu shared photos of himself about to eat what looks like a cockroach. He wrote, “Practicing for my next reality show. Yummmmmm are you all ready ?”

The news has sent waves of excitement through the fan community, who are eagerly awaiting the confirmation of this thrilling development.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Shiv Thakare, who is currently a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, left a tantalizing comment on Abdu Rozik’s post, further intensifying the buzz. Shiv wrote, “Aaja jaldi. Waiting Abdya” along with a black heart and a kissing emoji.

This unexpected interaction between two beloved reality show contestants has only heightened the anticipation surrounding Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official announcement.

If Abdu Rozik does indeed enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, it will undoubtedly add an extra layer of excitement to an already star-studded lineup. Earlier, sources said that Abdu will be seen in KKK 13 not as a contestant but as a special guest. He is likely to stay for a couple of weeks only.

