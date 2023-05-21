THIS Bigg Boss 16 finalist to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Mumbai: Telly ville is abuzz with exciting news as rumors circulate that Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the popular finalist from Bigg Boss 16, might make a thrilling entry into another thrilling reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Though there is no official confirmation about it yet, speculations are rife that Sumbul might enter the shows as a wildcard contestant. It is also being said that she might fly to Cape Town, South Africa in the coming weeks.

With speculation growing stronger by the day, fans eagerly await an official confirmation that could potentially add a new dose of entertainment to the adrenaline-fueled competition.

Ever since Sumbul Touqeer Khan left a lasting impression on viewers during her eventful journey in Bigg Boss 16, her fans have been eager to see her return to the small screen. And now, if rumours are to be believed, their wishes might just come true as speculations arise about her participation in the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Abdu Rozik in KKK 13?

It is also being reported that Abdu Rozik will appear on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a guest. Buzz has it that he is currently in talks with the makers and if everything goes as planned he will soon join the other contestants in South Africa. Reportedly, the reason behind approaching Abdu is to add an extra dose of entertainment and increase the TRP level given his infectious audience-pulling energy.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Contestants

Popular celebrity contestants who have already started shooting for KKK 13 are —

Aishwarya Sharma

Anjali Anand

Anjum Fakih

Archana Gautam

Arjit Taneja

Daisy Shah

Dino James

Nyra Banerjee

Rashmeet Kaur

Rohit Roy

Ruhi Chaturvedi

Sheezan Khan

Shiv Thakare

Soundous Moufakir

