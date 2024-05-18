This Bollywood actor left film-less, told to cut fees

Mumbai: Once hailed as the golden boy of Bollywood for his distinctive action and dancing abilities, actor Tiger Shroff is now facing a career crisis. His recent films, including “Heropanti 2,” “Ganapath I,” and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” have all underperformed at the box office.

The action star has delivered four consecutive flops, contributing to a five-year streak without a hit. This string of failures has left producers with substantial losses and dwindling confidence in Shroff’s ability to attract audiences.

Producers Urge Significant Fee Reduction

Industry insiders reveal that Shroff currently has no projects in his pipeline, and even the much-anticipated “Rambo” remake has been shelved due to budget constraints.

Industry insiders suggest that Shroff should consider reducing his fees by more than 70%. One prominent producer reportedly advised him to charge Rs. 9 crore, a sharp drop from his previous rate of Rs. 30 crore per film. This proposed decrease reflects Shroff’s current market value, which has been negatively impacted by his recent failures.

High Budget, Low Returns

Shroff’s last four films, including Heropanti 2, Ganapath: Part One, Baaghi 4, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan were all big-budget productions. However, their box office performances resulted in significant losses for producers. This situation has raised concerns about the viability of investing in expensive action films with Shroff as the lead.