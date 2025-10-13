Hyderabad: Awards have always been an important part of an actor’s life. They represent recognition, hard work, and the love of audiences. Winning an award not only celebrates talent but also motivates actors to deliver even better performances. In India, there are many award shows every year that honour outstanding films and performances, but the Filmfare Awards stand out as the most iconic. Every actor dreams of holding the famous black lady trophy, a symbol of success and stardom in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt Makes History at the 70th Filmfare Awards

At the 70th Filmfare Awards held on Saturday, Alia Bhatt created history by winning her sixth Best Actress award for Jigra. With this win, she broke the long-standing record held by Nutan and Kajol, who each had five Best Actress awards. This victory also marked Alia’s third consecutive Best Actress win, making her the only actress to achieve a hat-trick in the category.

A Record-Breaking Journey

Over the years, Alia has impressed both critics and audiences with her versatility. She previously won Best Actress for Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Along with her latest win for Jigra, she now tops the list of all-time greats.

Other record-holders include:

Nutan – 5 awards

5 awards Kajol – 5 awards

5 awards Meena Kumari – 4 awards

4 awards Vidya Balan – 4 awards

4 awards Madhuri Dixit – 4 awards

4 awards Vyjayanthimala, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi – 3 awards each

At just 32, Alia has achieved what took decades for Bollywood’s biggest icons, proving her dominance in modern Hindi cinema.

What’s Next

Up next, Alia Bhatt will appear in YRF’s spy universe film Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.