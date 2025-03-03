This Bollywood actress wants Salman Khan to marry Hania Aamir

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of Bollywood’s most famous and handsome actors. He has had many love stories in the past but never got married. Fans always wonder if and when he will tie the knot.

Rakhi Sawant’s Proposal for Salman

Bollywood’s drama queen, Rakhi Sawant, has made a bold statement again. She recently suggested that Salman Khan should marry Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

In a viral video, Rakhi said, “Salman Bhai, I have found your Bhabhi (sister-in-law), Hania.” She wore a jacket with the Indian and Pakistani flags, showing unity. Rakhi also wants Hania to come to Bollywood and act with Salman. She even promised to talk to Salman about it.

Will Salman Respond

Right now, Salman Khan is busy with his new movie Sikandar. But Rakhi’s matchmaking has once again brought attention to his personal life. Whether Salman or Hania will react to this remains a mystery. For now, Salman Khan’s bachelor life continues to be a hot topic!