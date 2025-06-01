Mumbai: For the first time in Indian cinema history, a movie is coming to theatres with two different versions – Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B – releasing at the same time. Yes, you read that right! Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off a bold and brilliant move that’s never been done before — giving the audience two separate endings in one film!

India’s First-Ever Dual-Version Release

Housefull 5 is not your regular comedy. It’s a mad mix of laughter and mystery, set on a fancy 20-floor cruise. Three men – all claiming to be the same heir – are fighting for a billionaire’s fortune. But things take a wild turn when a murder happens onboard. And here’s the twist — the killer changes depending on which version you watch!

Source: BookMyShow

So, in Housefull 5A, one person is the murderer. In Housefull 5B, it’s someone else entirely. Same story, same cast — but totally different climax scenes!

This unique concept is a first in Indian film history. Both versions have been cleared by the CBFC and are being shown in theatres across India — some screens will show 5A, others will show 5B. Some theatres are even showing both versions at different times!

Massive Star Cast, Nonstop Entertainment

With stars like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, and many more — this is the biggest Housefull film yet, featuring 24 actors and pure madness for 2 hours and 45 minutes!

Sajid Nadiadwala said it best: “Why should thrillers have only one truth?” Housefull 5 is rewriting the rules of Bollywood storytelling. Whether you watch 5A, 5B, or both — get ready for confusion, comedy, chaos and surprise like never before!

Housefull 5 hits theatres on June 6, 2025!