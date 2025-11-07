This Bollywood star to play Katrina Kaif’s sister in ‘TMK 2’?

Hyderabad: Farah Khan is one of the most popular names in Bollywood. She started her career as a choreographer and has created dance moves for hundreds of hit songs. Later, she became a successful film director. Her movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year were big hits and loved by audiences for their fun, colorful style and strong emotions.

Talks About Tees Maar Khan 2

Recently, Farah Khan appeared on the chat show Two Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, along with actress Ananya Panday. During the show, Farah shared that Tees Maar Khan made Rs 65 crores fifteen years ago and has now become popular among Gen Z audiences. She said that many fans still ask her to make a sequel to the film.

Ananya Panday’s Fun Request

When the topic of Tees Maar Khan 2 came up, Ananya Panday jokingly asked, “Can I be in it?” Farah smiled and replied, “Yes, you can be in it. You can be Katrina’s younger sister.” Everyone on the show laughed at their fun exchange.

About Tees Maar Khan

In 2010, Farah directed Tees Maar Khan, a comedy and heist film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The movie had big stars, catchy songs, and a lot of humor. However, it did not do well at the box office and received mixed reviews. After this movie, Farah did not direct another film for a long time and focused on other projects.