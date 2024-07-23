This Budget is an attempt to save NDA govt: Shivakumar

He said that the budget has ignored states ruled by the INDIA bloc.

Published: 23rd July 2024 6:39 pm IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday that the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is an attempt to ‘ save’ the NDA government.

“This budget by Nirmala Sitharaman is an attempt to save the NDA government at the Centre. It focuses solely on appeasing its crucial alliance partners from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

“I had pinned high hopes on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The world is looking at India. Karnataka and Bengaluru have created a name for themselves on the global stage,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that he was hopeful that Nirmala Sitharaman, who represents Karnataka, would protect the interests of the state by allocating funds for infrastructure development and for pending projects.

“But nothing was done by her for the state,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

