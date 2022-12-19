THIS cafe is hosting Haleem Fest in Hyderabad, don’t miss!

'The Winter Haleem Fest' has already kick-started on December 5 and the eatery will continue serving the lip-smacking dish till December 30

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 19th December 2022 5:05 pm IST
Haleem Representational Image (Instagram)

Haleem fests typically takes place during the month of Ramadan, when Muslims around the world observe the fast and break their daily fast with a hearty meal. There are several cafes and restaurants in Hyderabad that celebrate this delicious and flavourful dish off-season too.

About Haleem

A hearty stew, made from a blend of ground wheat, lentils, and meat, and is slow-cooked for hours to create a creamy and flavorful meal.

Off-season Haleem Spot In Hyderabad

Offering a chance for food lovers to enjoy Haleem outside of the usual Ramadan season, a popular cafe in Hyderabad ‘Soda Bottle Openerwala’ is currently hosting a ‘Haleem Fest’ at its Jubilee Hills outlet.

‘The Winter Haleem Fest’ has already kick-started on December 5 and the eatery will continue serving the lip-smacking dish till December 30. This spot is offering not just one or two but 7 different types of Haleems. Sharing the update on Instagram recently, the cafe wrote, “Our Haleem is ready, Dikra! Make your December truly delicious with our Winter Haleem Fest! Try these 7 types of lip-smacking Haleem at our Hyderabad outlet till 30th December. So? when are you planning to come with your gang?”

Whether you’re a resident of Hyderabad or just visiting the city, be sure to check out this winter Haleem Fest event and savor the delicious flavors of this special dish!

