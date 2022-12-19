THIS cafe is hosting Haleem Fest in Hyderabad, don’t miss!

Haleem fests typically takes place during the month of Ramadan, when Muslims around the world observe the fast and break their daily fast with a hearty meal. There are several cafes and restaurants in Hyderabad that celebrate this delicious and flavourful dish off-season too.

About Haleem

A hearty stew, made from a blend of ground wheat, lentils, and meat, and is slow-cooked for hours to create a creamy and flavorful meal.

Off-season Haleem Spot In Hyderabad

Offering a chance for food lovers to enjoy Haleem outside of the usual Ramadan season, a popular cafe in Hyderabad ‘Soda Bottle Openerwala’ is currently hosting a ‘Haleem Fest’ at its Jubilee Hills outlet.

‘The Winter Haleem Fest’ has already kick-started on December 5 and the eatery will continue serving the lip-smacking dish till December 30. This spot is offering not just one or two but 7 different types of Haleems. Sharing the update on Instagram recently, the cafe wrote, “Our Haleem is ready, Dikra! Make your December truly delicious with our Winter Haleem Fest! Try these 7 types of lip-smacking Haleem at our Hyderabad outlet till 30th December. So? when are you planning to come with your gang?”

Whether you’re a resident of Hyderabad or just visiting the city, be sure to check out this winter Haleem Fest event and savor the delicious flavors of this special dish!