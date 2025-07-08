This dress has a beating heart and the internet can’t handle it

At the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025- 2026 named “Back To The Future” at the Paris Haute Couture Week, something extraordinary happened. A dress with a heart that beat literally. As the model stepped onto the runway in a sculpted crimson satin gown, the audience froze. Right in the center of the back, an anatomical heart, covered in red rhinestones, began to pulse, rhythmically thumping like a real organ. Some gasped. Others clapped. And quite a few stared, wide-eyed, not knowing whether to be amazed or creeped out.

Daniel Roseberry, the creative genius behind the look, paid homage to Salvador Dalí’s surreal Beating Bejeweled Heart 1953 brooch, The Royal Heart, which had a similar heartbeat mechanism. But this time, instead of a delicate jewel, the heart was big, bold, and impossible to ignore sculpted onto a woman’s back, between metallic gold breasts and curved satin hips. The model moved gracefully, while the heart continued beating like it had a life of its own.

The crowd at Paris’ Petit Palais was astonished. Phones went up instantly. Social media exploded. Fashion watchdogs Diet Prada and Diet Sabya both posted the look within minutes. Diet Prada praised the surrealist tribute, calling it “A beating blend of drama, art and anatomy.”

Diet Sabya, on the other hand, posted a cheeky comment: “Cardiologists be like: couture meets cardio.”

Indian netizens didn’t hold back either. One user wrote, “Arrey baba, this dress comes with ECG already installed.”

Another quipped, “I showed this to my dadi and she did havan.” Some even joked, “Imagine this at a shaadi,dulhan ke peeche dil dhadak raha hai.”

While others were simply in awe. “Creepy? Yes. Iconic? Also yes.”

So what exactly is this heart made of? The pulsing organ is crafted using red rhinestones, flexible silicone, and tiny internal air pumps. The structure is encased in a golden anatomical frame and powered by a mini hidden motor system, giving it that real, thumping effect. It’s a stunning fusion of fashion, mechanics, and art.

The craftsmanship behind the heart is as mysterious as it is fascinating. Combined with the rich, red satin and anatomical curves of the gown, the effect was surreal, bold, and a little bit eerie.

For Hyderabad readers who love when fashion takes a dramatic turn, this dress is couture at its boldest. It’s emotional, it’s haunting, and it leaves you with a question:

Would you dare to wear your heart so visibly, and let it beat for the world to see?