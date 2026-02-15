This Hollywood actor admits SRK is a better performer than him

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, often referred to as the “King of Bollywood,” has carved a unique space for himself not just in Indian cinema but on the global stage. With a career spanning over three decades, SRK’s charm, talent, and unmatched screen presence have earned him millions of international fans. From the streets of New York to the beaches of Dubai, the Bollywood superstar’s influence is felt worldwide. It’s no wonder that actors across the globe admire him, and now, Hollywood’s Jason Momoa is one of the latest to join this prestigious list.

Jason Momoa’s Praise for Shah Rukh Khan

During promotions for his film The Wrecking Crew, Jason Momoa, famous for his roles in Aquaman and Game of Thrones, shared his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan. When asked about the Bollywood legend, Momoa didn’t hold back. “Yes, he’s very handsome. He’s extremely handsome,” Momoa said with a smile. But the praise didn’t stop at SRK’s looks. The Hollywood actor went on to acknowledge Khan’s incredible acting skills, admitting, “He’s a better actor and better performer than I am.”

Momoa, who has met SRK multiple times at international events, also described him as a “gentleman” and a “sweetheart,” highlighting the respect and admiration they have for each other both professionally and personally.

A Global Appreciation for SRK

This praise from Jason Momoa adds to the long list of Hollywood and international stars who admire Shah Rukh Khan. The bond between these two icons is a testament to how powerful and universal cinema can be. It’s not just about language or geography; great talent is appreciated everywhere. As Shah Rukh continues to rule the hearts of millions globally, it’s clear that his influence stretches beyond borders, and his stardom is truly worldwide.

As SRK prepares for his upcoming film King, set to release this Christmas, the world waits to see what the King of Bollywood has in store next.