This Hyderabad-based Instagram page is raining with Ramzan gifts sale!

One of the finest Hyderabad-based Islamic gifts e-store on Instagram — Khansland offers a huge range of gifts that bring love and good deeds for the afterlife (Akhirah).
A gift has twofold benefits in Islam – to earn the approval of Allah swt and to strengthen the bonds between the giver and recipient, among others. The gift doesn’t have to be expensive, but make it a thoughtful gift. When you give gifts with Ehsan (Excellence), it will always be appreciated.
Speaking to Siasat.com, founder of Khansland Aiza Asghar said, “We say it’s handcrafted, but really, it comes from the heart. If you’re looking for something truly special for yourself and your loved ones then you are at the right place.”
Check out their meaningful gifts selection for the best in unique or custom, handmade pieces.
List of items Khansland offers
- Prayer mats
- Islamic jewellery
- Real stones Tasbeeh
- Planners for women
- Wooden calligraphy
- Hair and body Oud
- Customised wedding gift sets
- Modest wear
- Kids Islamic Products
Looking for the best offers? Then head to Khansland’s Instagram page that is raining with sales for the month of Ramzan.