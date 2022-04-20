This Hyderabad-based Instagram page is raining with Ramzan gifts sale!

One of the finest Hyderabad-based Islamic gifts e-store on Instagram — Khansland offers a huge range of gifts that bring love and good deeds for the afterlife (Akhirah).

A gift has twofold benefits in Islam – to earn the approval of Allah swt and to strengthen the bonds between the giver and recipient, among others. The gift doesn’t have to be expensive, but make it a thoughtful gift. When you give gifts with Ehsan (Excellence), it will always be appreciated.

Speaking to Siasat.com, founder of Khansland Aiza Asghar said, “We say it’s handcrafted, but really, it comes from the heart. If you’re looking for something truly special for yourself and your loved ones then you are at the right place.”

Sana Khan was seen using the Khansland prayer mat.

Check out their meaningful gifts selection for the best in unique or custom, handmade pieces.

List of items Khansland offers

Prayer mats

Islamic jewellery

Real stones Tasbeeh

Planners for women

Wooden calligraphy

Hair and body Oud

Customised wedding gift sets

Modest wear

Kids Islamic Products

Looking for the best offers? Then head to Khansland’s Instagram page that is raining with sales for the month of Ramzan.