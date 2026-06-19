The deep citrusy whiff of loomis (black lime), the warmth of cardamom, the sweetness of nutmeg, the sharpness of pepper- the aromas and taste of the Middle East have officially entered the heart of the Deccan.

The name behind this revolution in Hyderabad’s kitchens is Laziq, a homegrown spice brand that aims to redefine how the city cooks.

While Hyderabad has always harboured a deep, generational affair with spices, the local palate has always leaned towards sharp, high-sting of regional chillies and the richness of Nizami cuisine. Bushra Azram, the founder of Laziq, however, is introducing an alternative.

From the Arabian lands to Hyderabad

“Laziq was born from a love for flavours that travel,” Bushra shares. “We wanted everyone to feel like they are tasting Mandi from Arabian lands, while being right here in India.”

For her, the venture was sparked by a gap in the local market. While Hyderabadis have developed a massive appetite for Arabian dishes like Mandi and Khabsa over the last decade, replicating those authentic flavours at home remained a challenge. “The need was to make authentic Middle Eastern cooking accessible to Indian home kitchens without compromising on flavour and hygiene,” she explains. “Many spice blends available locally either lacked authenticity or required customers to buy multiple separate ingredients and blend them at home.”

To bridge this gap, Bushra studied the source. The flavour profiles were meticulously tested and mapped directly from the vibrant local markets of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly, this journey uncovered a beautiful historical full-circle moment. In Arabic, spices are collectively known as Baharat– a linguistic nod to Bharat (India), stemming from centuries of ancient spice trade routes.

“We do not import because India is spice-rich already,” Azram tells Siasat.com. “What’s important is matching and selecting the exact variety of spices used in Arabic cuisine, and maintaining the correct balance of spices that define each blend. This allows us to deliver the authentic taste people expect while ensuring freshness and consistency.”

What Laziq offers

Laziq has launched a highly intentional, curated lineup of four signature spice mixes. Balanced perfectly to be accessible to first-time cooks while remaining deeply authentic, each blend targets a beloved staple of Middle Eastern cuisine.

Bushra views the entire range as a versatile invitation to daily cooking. “Honestly, all of them are incredibly versatile, familiar enough for Indian palates, and easy to use,” she notes.

The collection includes spice mixes of Mandi, Kabsa, Shawarma and Shorba.

Beyond traditional recipes, Laziq actively champions culinary experimentation, prompting home cooks to “You can get creative with the range. You can use the Mandi mix in mutton bhuna, rub the Kabsa blend onto chicken tikka masala, and use the Shawarma seasoning in everyday lunch wraps and burger patties. There are endless possibilities,” Bushra says. “The sky is the limit, literally.”

Laziq is currently available for direct orders through its Instagram page.