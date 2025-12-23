This Indian film struggled in theatres, shines on Netflix Pakistan

Hyderabad: Indian films have always enjoyed a special connection with Pakistani audiences, especially on streaming platforms. On Netflix, Indian movies often travel beyond borders, quietly finding love where theatres once fell silent. This week, that connection created a surprise no one saw coming.

Do you know which Indian film is currently ruling Netflix in Pakistan. It is not a Bollywood blockbuster or a big Hollywood title. Instead, it is a Telugu film that struggled at the box office but has now become a digital winner.

A Telugu Film’s Unexpected Rise

The film is The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, and Anu Emmanuel. As per data from Sunday, December 21, the psychological romantic drama ranked number one on Netflix’s Top 10 movies chart in Pakistan.

Originally made in Telugu, the film is also available in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, helping it reach a wider audience across borders.

From Box Office Struggle to Streaming Love

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend released in theatres on November 7 and earned around Rs 29 crore worldwide. In India, it collected about Rs 22 crore, while overseas earnings stood at Rs 7.2 crore. Though the theatrical response was decent, the film did not emerge as a major box office hit.

However, after its Netflix release on December 5, the story changed completely.