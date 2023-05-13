‘This is South India Story’, Harish Rao taunts BJP over Karnataka defeat

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2023 7:28 pm IST
Andhra workers settled in Telangana urged to transfer their votes
Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao on Saturday taunted BJP over its defeat in Karnataka Assembly elections.

“This is the South India Story — free from BJP evident from Karnataka’s mandate and it will remain so now and always,” tweeted Harish Rao, a prominent leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and nephew of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“BJP’s downfall has started from South India and their account will be closed everywhere and will not even win deposit in Telangana,” he wrote and expressed best wishes for the newly elected government in Karnataka.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Modi not invincible’: Oppn leaders after Congress win in Karnataka

Earlier, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao stated that the results of assembly elections in Karnataka will have no bearing on Telangana.

“Just the way The Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have no bearing on Telangana,” tweeted KTR.

He thanked the people of Karnataka for rejecting ‘ugly and divisive politics’.

KTR’s assertion that Karnataka verdict will have no bearing on Telangana came after Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy claimed that this poll result will be repeated in Telangana.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held towards the year-end.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th May 2023 7:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button