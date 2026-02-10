Hyderabad’s food culture is always growing. While Hyderabadi cuisine remains close to every foodie’s heart, many diners today are eager to explore flavours from across India. Kasoori in Kondapur brings a refreshing change by focusing on regional North and East Indian cuisine. Instead of offering only common North Indian dishes, the restaurant celebrates recipes that are rarely found in Hyderabad.

Location and ambience

Located on the 6th Floor of Glacier Building in Kondapur, near Hitech City, Kasoori calls itself an Indian modern village, offering a charming rooftop dining experience with 200+ seating capacity. The glass walls, warm lighting and comfortable seating create a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. In the evenings, the rooftop setting adds to the appeal, making it a good choice for family dinners and friendly gatherings.

Kasoori’s diverse menu

The starters reflect the restaurant’s regional focus. Along with favourites like Dahi Ke Kebab and Mumbai Ke Aloo, the chaat section stands out. Ghugni Tikki Chaat, Odia Dahi Vada, Banarasi Tamatar Chaat and Palak Patta Chaat bring authentic street-style flavours to the table. Each dish offers a mix of sweet, tangy and spicy notes inspired by different Indian cities. For non-vegetarian lovers, Thecha Chicken Takatak delivers a bold and spicy flavour that makes a strong beginning to the meal.

Kasoori truly shines in its regional curry section. Champaran Mutton, slow-cooked in its own juices, is rich and earthy. McLeodganj Mutton Curry brings comforting hill-style flavours that feel homely and balanced. Guests can also try Mutton Nalli Rogan Josh, Kosha Maanso, Awadhi Murgh, Bhopali Murgh Rizala and Banarasi Chicken Tadka. Seafood options like Macher Jhal and Jhinga Kalimirch add further variety.

One of the highlights of Kasoori is its traditional plate section. Dishes like Sattu Puri with baingan chokha, Luchi Aloo Dum and Dhuska Chane Ki Sabji represent authentic home-style cooking from Bihar, Bengal and Jharkhand. These plates are rarely found in Hyderabad’s restaurants, and Kasoori brings these simple, rooted flavours that feel nostalgic and comforting.

To end the meal, guests can enjoy Gajar Ka Halwa, Gulab Ki Kheer and the rich Khoya Kassi.

Notably, Kasoori follows an à la carte format and does not serve a buffet. The approximate cost for two people is around Rs. 1600 to Rs. 2000.

With its rooftop charm and rare regional dishes, Kasoori offers Hyderabad diners a memorable experience beyond the usual North Indian menu.