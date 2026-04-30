Stepping into Burma Burma for the Burmese New Year celebration, good food was, of course, expected. However, when Siasat.com was greeted by a fruit-leather hawker first thing, it became clear that this was far more than a limited-edition menu.

Located at Hyderabad’s Knowledge City, the restaurant has channelled the vibrant energy of traditional Burmese “Lunch Houses” and the bustling street markets of Myanmar to celebrate Thingyan this year.

Running from May 1 to 31, 2026, this limited-edition celebration, also known as the “Water Festival”, recreates the joyful spirit of neighbours and friends gathering around shared, comforting meals. The culinary journey is designed to be communal, moving from vibrant street-style small plates to massive, shareable rice bowls.

Fruit leather hawker at Burma Burma (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

Small plates and seasonal sips

The meal kicked off with starters that captured the energy of a Burmese lunch house. The Summer Salad was a personal favourite, hitting all the right notes with its zesty grapefruit, sweet lime, and pickled ginger. The Street-style Rice Crepes, topped with a fresh pea shoot salad and a rich peanut-coconut sauce, were just as addictive. Another winner was the Palata Sando, where flaky palata replaces standard bread to hold a bold mock-meat and radish salad.

To wash it all down, the Hibiscus Lemonade is a total must-try for anyone who enjoys mild, refreshing flavours; it’s a lovely blend of hibiscus tea, lime, and brown sugar jelly. On the other hand, if you are looking for a bold, punchy drink, the Chilli Mango Twist is the way to go. Just a fair warning: the spice from the jalapeno and “chilli skin” gives a real kick that hits the back of the throat.

Rice Crepes and drinks (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

The heart of Thingyan at Burma Burma: Rice Bowls

The real soul of the menu lies in the massive Thingyan Rice Bowls, which serve two people and come with clear vegetable soup, a fresh salad platter, and a sweet-and-spicy dip.

We first opted for the Rustic Rice Bowl, a nod to rural Burmese open-fire cooking, giving a deep, smoky flavour that stands out. It is made with jasmine rice tossed with charred tomato and garlic, served alongside a split pea and mock meat curry. Siasat.com particularly liked the fried oyster mushroom shells for that extra bit of crunch.

Another favourite was the Pickled Roselle Bowl. Traditionally used to beat the summer heat, this bowl uses jasmine rice tossed with pickled roselle leaves for a lively, fermented tang. It comes with a potato coconut curry and semolina-crusted pumpkin poppers that add a perfect crisp texture.

Rustic Rice Bowl and Pickled Roselle Bowl (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

A sweet festive finish

No Burmese celebration is complete without something sweet, and the Mango Sesame Cake is an absolute must-try. Inspired by traditional jaggery cakes, this contemporary version layers mango, coconut, and hibiscus for a bright finish.

Adding to the fun is the in-house popsicle station with a fortune spin wheel. Buy a treat, spin the wheel, and you might win another, echoing the spontaneous charm of market games. The popsicle flavours draw from refreshing Burmese ingredients and summer favourites. Siasat.com highly recommends grabbing a Spiced Laphet Toffee popsicle. It’s a unique mix of Burmese Milk Tea and jaggery caramel that feels like a nostalgic treat. The Citrus Ice was also quite good, featuring kumquat marmalade and lemon curd with a fragrant kaffir and lemongrass salt.

Spiced Laphe Toffee popsicle (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

All details of Burma Burma’s Thingyan Festival menu

Date- May 1 to 31

Price– Rs. 1800 for two

Venue- Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City

Timings– Lunch and dinner