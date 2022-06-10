THIS person played cupid in Sidharth and Kiara’s patch up

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s IT couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has been a fan favorite ever since they gave proof of their unbelievable chemistry in Shershaah. However, the couple was recently hitting headlines for their breakup which had left fans heartbroken. Then, very recently, reports of their patch-up after sharing an emotional phone call surfaced on the internet, which has made fans elated and happy for the couple.

Well, now we know who was the person behind the adorable couple’s patch-up. Any guesses who? Well, it was none other than Bollywood’s agony aunt Karan Johar.

“Karan Johar who is extremely close to the couple too was not very happy with the news of their separation and he decided to sort it out between them. Sidharth and Kiara were very much in love and so they gave it one more chance to each other and their fans couldn’t be happier,” a source was quoted saying to Bollywood Life .

The source further added that the couple is stronger than before and has plans of tying the knot. The source said, “Now their bond is stronger than before and we won’t be surprised if the couple will plan to get hitched sometime soon. Right now the couple is extremely busy with their professional commitments and after a break, they will head for a quick vacation.”

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were last seen together swaying on the dance floor at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party, which has left fans very excited for the couple. Fans are very eager to see the couple’s next move.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for her upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, and Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is all set for Rohit Shetty’s India Police Force.