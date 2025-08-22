Hyderabad: Many actresses who work for years in the film industry enjoy many successful films and strong careers. Some even get the chance to act with superstars like Pawan Kalyan and Prabhas. But one actress, even after years of hard work, has only one hit to her name.

That actress is Nidhhi Agerwal.

From Bollywood to Tollywood

Nidhhi Agerwal started her career in Bollywood with Munna Michael in 2017. Later, she entered Telugu cinema with Savyasachi in 2018. She went on to act in movies like Mr. Majnu, Hero, and a few others.

Out of all her films, only iSmart Shankar in 2019 became a big success. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie turned into a blockbuster and gave Nidhhi her only major hit. The rest of her projects, around 7 to 8 films, ended up as flops and failed to make an impact at the box office.

A Failure With Pawan Kalyan

Recently, Nidhhi played the lead actress opposite Power Star Pawan Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film had a grand budget and a lot of expectations from fans. But when it was finally released, it failed badly at the box office and turned out to be a disaster. This was a huge setback for Nidhhi, who hoped the film would bring her another success.

Now, Nidhhi Agerwal is waiting for her next big chance with Prabhas in The Raja Saab. This is a pan-India film directed by Maruthi and is expected to release in 2025.