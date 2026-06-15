This redesigned food street is Madinah’s latest viral attraction

The International food street has been moved to Gate 340 of the Prophet's Mosque

Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published:
This redesigned food street is Madinah's latest viral attraction
Image Source: Instagram/ The Food Lover from Capital

The green dome of the Prophet’s Mosque, Jannat-ul-Baqi, Mount Uhud, and Quba Mosque have always been the biggest attractions of Madinah. But thanks to social media, more than just places have gone viral.

Clips of rose petals being showered on people while they get a rose-flavoured ice cream, fries drenched in sauces, long queues for the Italian pizza, and various Ajwa innovations have taken over our feeds in the past few years. All of these trending sensations could be found on the brilliant International Food Street near the Prophet’s Mosque. For years, returning pilgrims shared recommendations of the chaotic food stretch.

Now, there has been a major development: the food street has been moved to a new, sleek culinary boulevard near Gate 340 of the Mosque. And this shift has rapidly solidified its status as the city’s latest evening sensation.

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The new International Food Market in Madinah

Walking down the newly organised stretch, your senses are treated to a rolling tapestry of global comfort food, where authentic Middle Eastern traditions seamlessly blend with Western and South Asian favourites.

Visitors can sample aromatic Pakistani biryanis, rich Arabian mandi, and bubbling pots of spiced South Asian karak chai just steps away from spinning Turkish shawarma broilers, smoky Lebanese kebabs, and crispy, savoury snacks like loaded street fries drenched in dynamic sauces. Along with the popular Italian wood-fired pizzas, the street plays host to vendors serving everything from sweet Egyptian desserts to Ajwa ice cream and Rose ice cream.

It is a vibrant, cross-cultural gastronomic map packed into a single, bustling promenade, ensuring that no matter which corner of the earth a traveller has journeyed from, they can find a comforting taste of home right next to Madinah’s most viral local innovations.

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Beyond the food

The redesigned street has evolved into a multi-dimensional lifestyle hub that offers visitors both spiritual enrichment and tangible memories.

A major new highlight of the stretch is the introduction of an immersive Virtual Reality (VR) Seerat Experience. This tech-forward attraction allows pilgrims to take a journey back in time, using high-definition digital simulation to explore the profound history of the Prophet’s life and the early days of Madinah.

Alongside this digital storytelling, the street is lined with organised souvenir shops. These vendors offer a streamlined and customised shopping experience where visitors can pick up premium Madinah dates, finely crafted prayer rugs, exquisite local perfumes, and unique traditional keepsakes.

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Photo of Bushra Khan Bushra Khan|   Published:

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Bushra Khan

I am a lifestyle writer who loves to explore the vibrant culture, trends and hidden gems of Hyderabad. When I'm not writing, you can find me watching The Office reruns… More »
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