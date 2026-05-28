This Rs 7 crore movie becomes 2026’s biggest surprise hit

Hyderabad: Hollywood has found its newest surprise blockbuster, and it is not a superhero movie or a franchise sequel. A small horror film called Obsession is now creating history at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Curry Barker, the film was reportedly made on a tiny budget of around Rs 6.5 crore. But within just two weeks, the movie has already earned nearly Rs 700 crore worldwide and is now racing towards the Rs 850 crore mark.

The film released in theatres on May 15 and shocked trade experts with its strong collections and huge audience response.

Obsession box office collection shocks Hollywood

The film opened with around Rs 145 crore in North America, even though early predictions expected only around Rs 70 to 85 crore. What surprised everyone even more was its second weekend performance.

Instead of dropping, Obsession actually grew by nearly 30 to 40 percent during its second weekend, which is extremely rare for horror films.

Reports say the movie earned more than Rs 200 crore during the Memorial Day weekend alone.

Trade analysts are now calling it one of the most profitable Hollywood films of recent years because the film has already earned more than 100 times its budget.

Obsession story and cast details

The horror thriller stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in lead roles.

The story follows Bear, a shy music store employee, who uses a mysterious supernatural toy called “One Wish Willow” to make his childhood crush Nikki fall in love with him. However, the wish soon turns dark and leads to terrifying consequences.

Audiences are praising the film for its psychological horror, emotional drama, and disturbing scenes.

The film’s success is mainly driven by strong word-of-mouth and social media buzz. Many viewers are recommending the movie online, while some reports claim people even walked out of theatres because of the film’s intense horror scenes.

The movie also received outstanding reviews from critics and audiences. It currently holds around 95 percent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.