This summer, try Pakhala Thali – Hyderabad’s new comfort meal

Pakhala is not just food, it is a tradition served with love, it cools the body, supports digestion and reminds many of home-cooked meals made by grandmothers

Photo of Shefali Shivasharan Shefali Shivasharan|   Published: 2nd March 2026 6:00 pm IST
Traditional Pakhala Thali served with rice, vegetables, and curd in Hyderabad, perfect for a cooling summ.
Odia Pakhala Thali

What if a simple bowl of rice and water could cool your body, calm your mind and take you straight to someone’s childhood kitchen? This summer, Hyderabad is discovering exactly that through Odisha’s beloved Pakhala Thali, now being served at a restaurant named Dravida Utkala Banga (DUB) in Manikonda.

Known for celebrating regional Indian cuisines, DUB located near Lanco Hills, Manikonda has introduced the authentic Odia Pakhala Thali, giving the city a refreshing break from heavy gravies and spicy curries. For the Odia community, it feels like home. For Hyderabadis, it is a delicious cultural discovery.

What is in the Pakhala Thali?

At the heart of the thali is Pakhala Bhata, lightly fermented rice soaked in water and tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves and green chillies. The taste is mildly tangy, soothing and perfect for the city’s rising temperatures.

The thali comes with a variety of traditional Odia dishes such as:

  • Dalma (lentils cooked with vegetables)
  • Chingudi Besara (mustard prawn curry)
  • Rohi Machha (fish curry)
  • Crispy Badi
  • Seasonal Bhaja (fried vegetables)
  • Fresh accompaniments and chutneys
  • Traditional sweets like Chhena Poda or Chhena Gaja

Each element adds texture and flavour, creating a balanced and satisfying meal.

Pakhala Thali Price and Availability

The Pakhala Thali is available daily at DUB, Manikonda, starting from around Rs.399 onwards, depending on vegetarian or non-vegetarian options. The special menu was introduced from 14th February 2026, perfectly timed for the summer season.

More Than Just a Meal

Pakhala is not just food, it is a tradition served with love. It cools the body, supports digestion and reminds many of home-cooked meals made by grandmothers.

If you are ready to try something simple yet soulful, this Odia Pakhala Thali might just become your new summer favourite.

