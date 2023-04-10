THIS Tollywood actress confirms her divorce?

Hyderabad: The world of showbiz is always buzzing with the latest celebrity news, and the latest buzz involves Tollywood actress Niharika Konidela. The actress appears to have deleted all of her wedding photos from her Instagram account, leaving fans and followers wondering if trouble is brewing in her marriage.

Niharika married Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a lavish ceremony at Udaipur Palace on December 9, 2020. However, rumors of trouble in their paradise began to circulate after Chaitanya deleted their wedding photos from his Instagram account last month. Both have also unfollowed each other on social media.

With Niharika deleting all of her wedding photos and keeping only one, in which Chaitanya is slightly blurred, their marital conflict appears to be all but confirmed. Netizens are wondering why Niharika hasn’t deleted this one photo, with some speculating that it could be a sign of trouble in paradise.

The actress captioned that single photo as, “I have a secret. But how can we keep it a secret when we tell you? Sorry, I can’t tell”, adding to the speculation about her marriage. It’s worth noting that Niharika included photos of her family from her wedding ceremony, but not of Chaitanya.

Niharika and Chaitanya got engaged in August 2020, but their wedding had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Their marriage, however, appears to have hit an obstacle, and fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the couple.