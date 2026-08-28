Astoria Restaurant, located in Khairatabad, is undoubtedly one of Hyderabad’s oldest and most respected dining institutions. Established in 1979, it has quietly served generations with its authentic Hyderabadi biryani, which still stays underrated. Their Mughlai delicacies and traditional Irani chai still have their loyal clientele in chokehold.

Now, the restaurant is making waves on the internet and going viral with a delightful new addition to its repertoire called Chai ki Dukaan Lounge.

A vintage Irani chai experience

Chai ki Dukaan is designed to transport guests to a bygone era. Stepping into the new lounge is like entering a vintage sanctuary where modern Hyderabad fades away.

The ambience is defined by warm, golden lighting emanating from ornate, lantern-style lamps, rich dark wood furnishings, and plush upholstery. The decor features intricate patterns and classic aesthetic details that create a sense of nostalgia.

The highlight is the beautifully curated high tea, which is served on a multi-tiered cart, giving a royal vibe. The menu is an ideal blend of classic Hyderabadi snacks, designed to pair perfectly with Irani chai. Designed generously for a group of six, the high tea is priced at Rs. 499 and includes bun maska, samosas, khara biscuits, and osmania biscuits.

The ritual of dunking a warm bun in a steaming cup of chai and the sheer value of the spread are taking social media by storm. Chai ki Dukaan’s masterful blending of deep-rooted tradition and vintage aesthetic has created an experience that is irresistable.