Those above 18 years must register to vote by Jan 1: Hyderabad DEO

Hyderabad: According to the Special Summary Revision 2023, everyone who has crossed the age of 18 years must register to vote by January 1, Hyderabad District Election Officer, GHMC Commissioner said in a statement.

In case of registration of a new voter, those who have completed 18 years of age or whose name is not on the voter list should register online on the website through Form 6.

Those whose names are already registered in the electoral roll should register through Form 6B. At the time of this registration, both (new voters and those who are already named on the voter list) also can provide an Aadhaar card, only if they want to link it.

Otherwise, any one of the prescribed 11 documents should be attached. Similarly, those who do not have an Aadhaar card also have to attach any of the same 11 documents.

Eligible persons can also register through App Line. Forms 6 and 6B can be obtained from the concerned polling booth or from ERO. Completed applications can be given at the polling booth level or ERO with the relevant certificates.

11 Certificates required for enrollment in the voters’ list:

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job

Card Bank or Post Office Pass Book (with photograph attached) Insurance Card or Smart Card issued by Labor Department. Driving license PAN card RGI Smart Card issued by NPR Passport Support pension sanction document with photograph Service Identification Card issued by Central and State Public Limited Company (PSU). Official identity cards issued by MPs, MLAs, and MLCs. Identity Card (UDID) issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice Empowerment.

The Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) requested that voters who have completed 18 years of age and whose name is not on the list should take advantage of the good opportunity.

“Those whose name is on the current voter list should use Form-8 for additions and changes. The application should be made through Form-8 for correction of errors in the voter list, home address, election photo identity card, lost or torn one,” he said, adding that an application can be made through Form-7 for deletion of the name from the voter list.