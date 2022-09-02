Telangana: PGECET results to be announced on September 3

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 results will be announced, on September 3 (Saturday) at 4 PM.

Around 12,592 appeared for the exams, between August 2 to 5, for admissions into various post-graduation courses.

Osmania University conducted an entrance test in two sessions for admission into regular PG courses in engineering, architecture, pharmacy, and technology for the academic year 2022-23 from August 2-5 2022. The exams were held in 12 centres in online mode.

