Telangana: PGECET results to be announced on September 3

Around 12,592 people registered to take the admission exams in the various courses from August 2 to 5.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 2nd September 2022 8:20 pm IST
Results
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 results will be announced, on September 3 (Saturday) at 4 PM.

Around 12,592 appeared for the exams, between August 2 to 5, for admissions into various post-graduation courses.

Also Read
Hyderabad: KTR writes to Centre, seeks allocation for Pharma parks

Osmania University conducted an entrance test in two sessions for admission into regular PG courses in engineering, architecture, pharmacy, and technology for the academic year 2022-23 from August 2-5 2022. The exams were held in 12 centres in online mode.

MS Education Academy

The Telangana government on Thursday announced the results of the first-year examination for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.ED). The results can be accessed from the official website. According to a press release from the Telangana government, the last date for the re-counting of marks is September 16.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button